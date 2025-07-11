Left Menu

Safety Overhaul: Lessons from Charminar Express Derailment

The Commissioner of Railway Safety's report on the Charminar Express derailment highlighted delayed braking, non-use of the emergency brake, and a misplaced stop board as accident causes. Recommendations include retraining loco pilots and re-evaluating stop board placement. The Railway Ministry has initiated policy changes to enhance safety at terminal stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 09:42 IST
The Commissioner of Railway Safety has published a comprehensive report on the Charminar Express derailment from January 2024, which injured six passengers. The report identifies delayed braking, failure to apply the emergency brake, and misplacement of the stop board as key factors causing the accident at Hyderabad station.

The probe, conducted by the CRS South Central Circle, revealed crucial safety lapses. Notably, the train crew was not adhering to prescribed safety norms. In response, the Railway Ministry has circulated instructions urging zonal railways to counsel their staff on the importance of safety measures.

Furthermore, recommendations include setting stop boards at a safer distance from the dead-end, along with installing energy absorption buffers. Following these insights, the Railway Ministry has approved new protocols and technical requirements aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers and railway personnel across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

