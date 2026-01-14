Air India and Saudia Forge Seamless Sky Partnership

Air India has joined forces with Saudi Arabia's national airline, Saudia, to enhance travel connectivity for their passengers through a strategic codeshare partnership.

Owned by the Tata Group, Air India already boasts 24 codeshare alliances and nearly 100 interline agreements, expanding its global reach significantly. This collaboration with Saudia will allow for streamlined booking, hassle-free connections, and baggage processing under a single itinerary from February.

This partnership will offer Air India passengers seamless transit to various destinations in Saudi Arabia, and reciprocally, Saudia travelers will enjoy access to numerous Indian cities, as part of expanding tourism avenues and leveraging the strong Indian diaspora presence in the Kingdom.