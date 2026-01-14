Air India and Saudia Forge Seamless Sky Partnership
Air India teams up with Saudia to enhance connectivity for travelers with 24 codeshare partnerships and nearly 100 interline agreements in place. The new collaboration promises seamless travel experiences, effective from February, linking multiple destinations in India and Saudi Arabia, boosting tourism and diaspora movements.
- Country:
- India
Air India has joined forces with Saudi Arabia's national airline, Saudia, to enhance travel connectivity for their passengers through a strategic codeshare partnership.
Owned by the Tata Group, Air India already boasts 24 codeshare alliances and nearly 100 interline agreements, expanding its global reach significantly. This collaboration with Saudia will allow for streamlined booking, hassle-free connections, and baggage processing under a single itinerary from February.
This partnership will offer Air India passengers seamless transit to various destinations in Saudi Arabia, and reciprocally, Saudia travelers will enjoy access to numerous Indian cities, as part of expanding tourism avenues and leveraging the strong Indian diaspora presence in the Kingdom.
ALSO READ
Barapullah Phase-3 Project: A Prolonged Quest for Connectivity
Amrit Bharat Express: New Trains Revolutionize Connectivity Across India
AI-Driven Visualization Transforms Thane's Connectivity Future
Punjab Government Expands Public Transport Fleet for Better Connectivity
Revamping Bihar's Roads: Widening Horizons and Boosting Connectivity