West Bengal's Leap into Rare Earth Exploration: A Strategic Move for India's Mineral Independence

West Bengal is set to be a new player in India's rare earth mining sector, as confirmed by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) during ongoing exploration activities in Purulia district. This strategic move aligns with India's aim to cut down on mineral imports, crucial for electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable technology advancements.

GSI Director General Asit Saha shared that advanced G2-level exploration is currently being conducted in both Assam and West Bengal. These areas are expected to be auction-ready within a year, promising newer opportunities in the mineral extraction industry. The G2 exploration stage assures a high degree of confidence in resource estimates, paving the way for further developments once findings are submitted to state and union ministries.

Despite the lack of specific rare earth element identification in Purulia, the deposits are expected to hold a complex mix of 14-17 rare earth minerals. This, along with the possession of vanadium resources in the Himalayan belt, emphasizes India's growing focus on mineral independence. Nonetheless, mining faces hurdles, including land acquisition, environmental clearances, and limited private sector involvement. Meanwhile, to mitigate magnet import challenges, the central government plans a significant Rs 1,345 crore scheme to boost local manufacturing of rare earth magnets, essential for EVs and defence sectors.

