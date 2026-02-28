Trump's AI Ultimatum: Anthropic Faces Military Conundrum

President Donald Trump announced that all federal agencies would begin phasing out Anthropic technology. The order followed a highly publicized disagreement with the Pentagon regarding the safety and application of artificial intelligence for defense purposes.

The tension stemmed from Anthropic's refusal to allow unrestricted military use of its AI, named Claude. CEO Dario Amodei argued that such applications could breach ethical guidelines, raising concerns about the use of AI in national security.

The Pentagon's ultimatum posed significant risks for Anthropic's future, potentially impacting its partnerships and reputation within the AI industry. Other tech giants, including OpenAI and Google, expressed support for Anthropic's stance, further polarizing the tech community.

(With inputs from agencies.)