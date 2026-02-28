Left Menu

Trump's AI Ultimatum: Anthropic Faces Military Conundrum

President Donald Trump instructed federal agencies to phase out Anthropic technology following a dispute over AI safety with the Pentagon. Anthropic refused military access to its AI, Claude, citing ethical concerns about national security applications and potential misuse. The decision threatens Anthropic's partnerships and industry standing.

President Donald Trump announced that all federal agencies would begin phasing out Anthropic technology. The order followed a highly publicized disagreement with the Pentagon regarding the safety and application of artificial intelligence for defense purposes.

The tension stemmed from Anthropic's refusal to allow unrestricted military use of its AI, named Claude. CEO Dario Amodei argued that such applications could breach ethical guidelines, raising concerns about the use of AI in national security.

The Pentagon's ultimatum posed significant risks for Anthropic's future, potentially impacting its partnerships and reputation within the AI industry. Other tech giants, including OpenAI and Google, expressed support for Anthropic's stance, further polarizing the tech community.

