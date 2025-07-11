Left Menu

Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Mumbai-Pune Railway Route

A goods train derailed at Monkey Hill on the Mumbai-Pune route, causing disruption to rail traffic without any injuries reported. The incident occurred around 2 PM, affecting two Pune-bound trains. More information is awaited while authorities address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A goods train derailed at Monkey Hill in the Bhor Ghat on the Mumbai-Pune route early Friday afternoon, according to a Central Railway spokesperson. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident.

The railway traffic in the region experienced significant disruption, with two Pune-bound trains forced to halt temporarily. This has led to delays and some inconvenience for travelers relying on this crucial railway service.

The derailment occurred when the brake van of the goods train went off-track near the halt station at around 2 PM, according to the Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Swapnil Nile. He stated that further details are expected as investigations continue to understand the cause of the incident.

