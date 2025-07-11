Left Menu

India Seeks Re-election to Strengthen Maritime Global Ties

India has announced its candidacy for re-election to the IMO Council, focusing on maritime safety and gender inclusivity. The election is set for later this year, with India emphasizing its commitment to global maritime efforts and inviting international collaboration to boost its maritime sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:58 IST
India is aiming for re-election to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, underscoring its commitment to maritime safety and gender inclusivity. This declaration came during a special reception at the IMO Headquarters in London.

Led by Ministry Secretary T K Ramachandran, the Indian delegation stressed the importance of strengthening ties with the IMO, as the nation represents a key player in international seaborne trade alongside countries like Australia and Canada.

India plans to invest USD 1 trillion over the next 25 years in maritime development, reaching out to other nations to join its mission for global maritime progress. The IMO Council's election will occur later this year, with India counting on its strong support and previous success.

