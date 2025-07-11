Meghalaya's Financial Leap: A Decade of Unprecedented Support

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a substantial 231% increase in central financial support to Meghalaya over the past decade, highlighting an unprecedented boost for the state's development.

From 2014 to 2024, the state benefited from a total of Rs 89,335 crore in tax devolution and Grants-in-Aid, a significant rise of Rs 62,362 crore compared to the 2004-2014 period. During her visit, Sitharaman noted that this influx of funds has transformed the development landscape of Meghalaya, empowering the state to fast-track infrastructure projects, enhance connectivity, and strengthen public services in education and healthcare.

Moreover, Sitharaman emphasized the impact of the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), where Meghalaya received Rs 5,471 crore out of a nationwide Rs 5.3 lakh crore fund disbursed as 50-year interest-free loans. This allocation further emphasizes the central government's commitment to nurturing growth in the North Eastern region, which collectively received Rs 48,804 crore under the scheme.

