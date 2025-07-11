Left Menu

Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Executive in Rs 13 Lakh Scam

A joint managing director of a stationery company was defrauded of Rs 13.26 lakh by cyber criminals. They accessed his corporate card details and made unauthorized online purchases. The fraud was discovered in early July, leading to an ongoing police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An audacious cybercrime has left a joint managing director of a leading stationery product company deceived out of Rs 13.26 lakh. Unidentified online criminals managed to gain access to the executive's corporate card, email ID, and other crucial information to make unauthorized purchases, police revealed on Friday.

The deception surfaced on July 3 when the executive's assistant filed a complaint at the Central Region Cyber Police Station, exposing the fraudulent activity and impersonation. The joint managing director's American Express corporate card, often used by him and his assistant, was the medium of these illicit expenditures.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, has highlighted that fraudulent transactions dated back to February when the card's number changed. The Cyber Police have initiated a case against the unidentified culprits, vowing to uncover the perpetrators behind these fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

