Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Executive in Rs 13 Lakh Scam

An audacious cybercrime has left a joint managing director of a leading stationery product company deceived out of Rs 13.26 lakh. Unidentified online criminals managed to gain access to the executive's corporate card, email ID, and other crucial information to make unauthorized purchases, police revealed on Friday.

The deception surfaced on July 3 when the executive's assistant filed a complaint at the Central Region Cyber Police Station, exposing the fraudulent activity and impersonation. The joint managing director's American Express corporate card, often used by him and his assistant, was the medium of these illicit expenditures.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, has highlighted that fraudulent transactions dated back to February when the card's number changed. The Cyber Police have initiated a case against the unidentified culprits, vowing to uncover the perpetrators behind these fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)