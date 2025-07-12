Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Preliminary Report Released

The AAIB has issued a preliminary report on the fatal Air India crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 260 lives. The report confirms site activities and engine retrieval. This was the first fatal incident involving a Boeing 787. A status report was shared by the civil aviation ministry later.

Updated: 12-07-2025 02:21 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has unveiled its preliminary findings on the tragic Air India crash that occurred on June 12 in Ahmedabad, resulting in the loss of 260 lives. The report marks a significant step in understanding the circumstances that led to the catastrophic accident.

Within its detailed 15-page document, the AAIB confirmed that all activities at the site, including drone photography and videography, have been finalized. The wreckage of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft was moved to a secure location near the airport, ensuring a thorough investigation process.

The engines have been isolated at an airport hangar, and potential components of interest have been taken for further analysis. This incident marks the first fatal crash involving a Dreamliner, leading to critical hull loss. A status update was shared by the civil aviation ministry on June 26.

