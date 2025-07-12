Left Menu

Unraveling Mystery: Air India Crash's Engine Switch Conundrum

The preliminary report on the Air India crash, which killed 260 people, reveals a mystery over why the plane's fuel cutoff switches flipped, leading to a loss of engine power. Investigators are uncertain if it was due to pilot action or a mechanical malfunction. Further investigations are underway.

Updated: 12-07-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 02:52 IST
Unraveling Mystery: Air India Crash's Engine Switch Conundrum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An initial report on last month's tragic Air India crash, which claimed 260 lives, highlights a puzzling switch to cutoff in the plane's fuel supply just seconds after takeoff. Investigators are grappling with whether this sudden shift was due to a pilot's decision or a mechanical glitch.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner plummeted shortly thereafter, raising questions as recorded cockpit voices showed no clear pilot initiation for the cutoff. With the black boxes retrieved, experts face the challenge of deciphering this crucial data while Air India faces global scrutiny over its safety protocols.

Notably, Air India's compliance with aviation directives has come under investigation, revealing troubling insights. The European agency plans to probe Air India Express for alleged safety breaches, intensifying the focus on India's aviation regulatory framework amidst mounting global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

