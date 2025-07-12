Unraveling Mystery: Air India Crash's Engine Switch Conundrum

An initial report on last month's tragic Air India crash, which claimed 260 lives, highlights a puzzling switch to cutoff in the plane's fuel supply just seconds after takeoff. Investigators are grappling with whether this sudden shift was due to a pilot's decision or a mechanical glitch.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner plummeted shortly thereafter, raising questions as recorded cockpit voices showed no clear pilot initiation for the cutoff. With the black boxes retrieved, experts face the challenge of deciphering this crucial data while Air India faces global scrutiny over its safety protocols.

Notably, Air India's compliance with aviation directives has come under investigation, revealing troubling insights. The European agency plans to probe Air India Express for alleged safety breaches, intensifying the focus on India's aviation regulatory framework amidst mounting global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)