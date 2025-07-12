Left Menu

Air India's Fatal Crash: Initial Investigation Findings Unveiled

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report on the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which resulted in 260 deaths. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, with no immediate recommendations for operators or manufacturers of Boeing 787-8 and GEnx-1B engines.

The tragic incident involved the aircraft crashing approximately 30 seconds after takeoff, following the unintended deactivation of engine fuel control switches. The accident resulted in the death of 260 individuals, including 241 passengers. One passenger survived the crash. Fuel samples analyzed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) lab were found to be satisfactory.

Investigators have collected and secured vital components for further examination and have acquired statements from eyewitnesses and the survivor. A thorough analysis of post-mortem reports is underway. The investigation continues, with efforts focused on gathering additional data from the forward Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) and other sources.

