Air India's Fatal Crash: Initial Investigation Findings Unveiled

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has published a preliminary report on the deadly Air India crash that occurred on June 12. The report indicates no current recommended actions for Boeing 787-8 and GEnx-1B engine operators at this stage of the investigation.

The tragic incident involved the aircraft crashing approximately 30 seconds after takeoff, following the unintended deactivation of engine fuel control switches. The accident resulted in the death of 260 individuals, including 241 passengers. One passenger survived the crash. Fuel samples analyzed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) lab were found to be satisfactory.

Investigators have collected and secured vital components for further examination and have acquired statements from eyewitnesses and the survivor. A thorough analysis of post-mortem reports is underway. The investigation continues, with efforts focused on gathering additional data from the forward Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) and other sources.

