Unraveling the Air India Tragedy: Fuel Switch Mystery

A preliminary report highlights chaos in the cockpit before an Air India plane crash, killing 260 individuals. The aircraft's engine fuel cutoff switches flipped almost simultaneously, depriving the engines of fuel and causing the world's deadliest aviation accident in a decade.

The incident has intensified scrutiny on Air India and raises new concerns about the positioning of critical engine components. The crash poses a significant challenge for Tata Group's mission to rebuild Air India's reputation and modernize its fleet after reclaiming it from the government.

Indian and international aviation authorities continue investigations into the crash, with ongoing assessments of safety protocols and operational practices. The report has not placed explicit blame on Boeing or GE, although both are cooperating fully with the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)