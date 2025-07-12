Left Menu

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

A preliminary report into the Air India crash with 260 fatalities reveals a near-simultaneous flip of engine fuel cutoff switches to 'cutoff', starving the engines of fuel soon after takeoff. Investigation details a sequence of events from taxi clearance to the crash, raising questions about the accident’s cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 05:35 IST
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic air disaster, a preliminary report reveals new insights into last month's Air India crash that resulted in the deaths of 260 individuals. The report highlights a near-simultaneous transition of the aircraft's engine fuel cutoff switches from 'run' to 'cutoff', causing a loss of engine power shortly after takeoff.

The sequence of events began with the aircraft departing from Bay 34. Within twelve minutes, it received takeoff clearance and commenced its ascent. Just seconds into the climb, both engines experienced fuel starvation, leading to a catastrophic loss of thrust.

A crucial aspect of the incident involves cockpit and CCTV recordings revealing communication between the pilots and the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine. However, efforts to relight the engines failed, culminating in the aircraft's crash. The ongoing investigation seeks to unearth further details surrounding the causes of this devastating accident.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025