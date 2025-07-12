Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

In a tragic air disaster, a preliminary report reveals new insights into last month's Air India crash that resulted in the deaths of 260 individuals. The report highlights a near-simultaneous transition of the aircraft's engine fuel cutoff switches from 'run' to 'cutoff', causing a loss of engine power shortly after takeoff.

The sequence of events began with the aircraft departing from Bay 34. Within twelve minutes, it received takeoff clearance and commenced its ascent. Just seconds into the climb, both engines experienced fuel starvation, leading to a catastrophic loss of thrust.

A crucial aspect of the incident involves cockpit and CCTV recordings revealing communication between the pilots and the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine. However, efforts to relight the engines failed, culminating in the aircraft's crash. The ongoing investigation seeks to unearth further details surrounding the causes of this devastating accident.