Fuel Confusion Leads to Air India's First Boeing 787 Crash

The first investigation report into Air India Flight 171's crash in Ahmedabad reveals that confusion over fuel switches significantly contributed to the disaster. Both engines lost power shortly after takeoff, leading to the tragic accident that resulted in 260 fatalities. The report suggests no immediate corrective action for Boeing 787-8 operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An initial investigation report has highlighted fuel supply confusion as a significant factor in the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad. The disaster occurred moments after takeoff when both engines lost power, causing the Boeing 787 to plummet into a nearby medical college hostel, killing 260 people.

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), a misunderstanding between pilots regarding fuel cutoff switches preceded the crash. The co-pilot was managing the plane at the time, while the pilot in command supervised. Despite significant pilot experience, the sudden power loss was irreversible.

The AAIB recommended no immediate changes for Boeing 787-8 operators. The incident marks the first deadly crash involving a Boeing 787, raising questions about procedural protocols and aircraft systems. As investigations continue, Air India and Boeing pledge full cooperation with authorities.

