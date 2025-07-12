Left Menu

Confusion in the Cockpit: Unveiling the Fatal Air India Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report on an Air India crash highlights confusion among pilots over fuel switches. Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kunder were involved. The Boeing 787 experienced a fuel cut-off shortly after takeoff, resulting in a catastrophic crash that claimed numerous lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:56 IST
Confusion in the Cockpit: Unveiling the Fatal Air India Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report on the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, raising concerns over possible pilot confusion regarding the fuel switches of the Boeing 787-8 involved in the accident.

The 15-page document indicates that a recorded exchange between the pilots revealed uncertainty over why the fuel was cut off, ultimately leading to the loss of 261 lives on June 12. Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and Co-pilot Clive Kunder, both experienced aviators, piloted the ill-fated aircraft.

While the report provides a sequence of events leading to the 'MAYDAY' distress call shortly after takeoff, it fails to identify who was responsible for switching the fuel controls to the cutoff position, raising more questions about what transpired in the cockpit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025