India's Ports Set Sail Towards Global Transshipment Powerhouse

In an ambitious bid to transform India's ports into a regional transshipment powerhouse, the government has intensified efforts to expand port facilities and capabilities. Shipping Secretary T K Ramachandran announced that major ports have achieved a draft of 14 metres, with further advancements towards 18-metre drafts at ports like Kamarajar, Paradip, and Deendayal.

Historically, Indian ports have lagged in transshipment, with approximately 75% of such cargo being routed through foreign hubs like Colombo and Singapore. However, new developments such as the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra are set to shift the dynamics. The Vadhavan Port, with a planned natural draft of 20 metres, boasts a container handling capacity of 23 million TEUs, setting the stage to enter the ranks of the top 10 global container ports.

Other initiatives include the Galathea Bay Transshipment Port with its international standard capacities and significant expansions at VO Chidambaranar Port and Tuna Tekra Terminal. By enhancing draft capabilities and augmenting facilities, India aims to reduce dependency on foreign ports and capture a larger share of the transshipment market, underlining policy initiatives for cost-effective services to attract more cargo.

