Left Menu

India's Ports Set Sail Towards Global Transshipment Powerhouse

India's major ports are advancing towards deeper drafts to accommodate large shipping vessels, aiming to become a regional transshipment powerhouse. Initiatives include developing world-class ports like Vadhavan and Galathea Bay, enhancing handling capacities, and reducing reliance on foreign transshipment hubs such as Colombo and Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:27 IST
India's Ports Set Sail Towards Global Transshipment Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious bid to transform India's ports into a regional transshipment powerhouse, the government has intensified efforts to expand port facilities and capabilities. Shipping Secretary T K Ramachandran announced that major ports have achieved a draft of 14 metres, with further advancements towards 18-metre drafts at ports like Kamarajar, Paradip, and Deendayal.

Historically, Indian ports have lagged in transshipment, with approximately 75% of such cargo being routed through foreign hubs like Colombo and Singapore. However, new developments such as the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra are set to shift the dynamics. The Vadhavan Port, with a planned natural draft of 20 metres, boasts a container handling capacity of 23 million TEUs, setting the stage to enter the ranks of the top 10 global container ports.

Other initiatives include the Galathea Bay Transshipment Port with its international standard capacities and significant expansions at VO Chidambaranar Port and Tuna Tekra Terminal. By enhancing draft capabilities and augmenting facilities, India aims to reduce dependency on foreign ports and capture a larger share of the transshipment market, underlining policy initiatives for cost-effective services to attract more cargo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025