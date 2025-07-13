Left Menu

DLF Ltd: Leading Real Estate Innovations with Record Growth and Future Plans

DLF Ltd, India's largest realty firm, is poised to launch housing projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore to cater to market demands. The company achieved significant growth in 2024-25, with Rs 21,223 crore in sales bookings, up 44%. Their annuity business in commercial leasing is also expanding steadily.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

DLF Ltd is setting the stage for future growth with an impressive lineup of housing projects designed to meet market aspirations. The company plans to launch properties totaling over Rs 17,000 crore, reflecting strong luxury home demand.

Chairman Rajiv Singh highlighted robust growth in both residential and rental sectors during the 2024-25 fiscal. Sales bookings reached a record Rs 21,223 crore, marking a 44% increase from the previous year.

DLF's focus on new developments in Gurugram, Chennai, Delhi, and Goa, alongside three upcoming retail properties, signals continued investment in commercial spaces. The company's commitment to governance, transparency, and sustainable growth underpins its strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

