Left Menu

Sailing Towards Unity: BIMSTEC Ports Conclave to Set Sail

The second BIMSTEC ports conclave, held in Visakhapatnam, aims to foster regional unity and cooperation in maritime affairs among BIMSTEC nations. The event, featuring ministerial delegations and experts, will explore themes like blue economy and innovation, aiming to boost Visakhapatnam's strategic maritime position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:41 IST
Sailing Towards Unity: BIMSTEC Ports Conclave to Set Sail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Ports Conclave is set to commence in Visakhapatnam, inaugurated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on July 14. The two-day event is dedicated to enhancing maritime cooperation within the BIMSTEC framework.

'BIMSTEC enhances regional unity through maritime cooperation and trade connectivity,' stated T Venu Gopal, secretary of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority. The conclave brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including ministerial delegations, port authorities, maritime experts, and business leaders.

With participation from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, the gathering will focus on port infrastructure innovation and sustainable development. Attendees will explore how Visakhapatnam can strengthen its role as a strategic maritime hub and enhance BIMSTEC cooperation in shipping and logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025