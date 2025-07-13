Sailing Towards Unity: BIMSTEC Ports Conclave to Set Sail

The second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Ports Conclave is set to commence in Visakhapatnam, inaugurated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on July 14. The two-day event is dedicated to enhancing maritime cooperation within the BIMSTEC framework.

'BIMSTEC enhances regional unity through maritime cooperation and trade connectivity,' stated T Venu Gopal, secretary of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority. The conclave brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including ministerial delegations, port authorities, maritime experts, and business leaders.

With participation from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, the gathering will focus on port infrastructure innovation and sustainable development. Attendees will explore how Visakhapatnam can strengthen its role as a strategic maritime hub and enhance BIMSTEC cooperation in shipping and logistics.

