Sigandur Bridge Inauguration: Bridging Distances Amidst Political Chasms

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated India's second-longest cable-stayed bridge, the Sigandur Bridge, on Monday. The bridge spans the Sharavathi backwaters, connecting Ambaragodlu and Kalasavalli in Sagara taluk.

The grand inauguration was graced by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, though notably absent were any representatives from the state cabinet, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah had previously requested a postponement of the event due to scheduling conflicts. The Chief Minister highlighted the need for better communication between state and national bodies to prevent such overlaps in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)