Sigandur Bridge Inauguration: Bridging Distances Amidst Political Chasms

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated India's second-longest cable-stayed Sigandur Bridge. Despite the presence of senior BJP leaders, no state cabinet members attended. CM Siddaramaiah had requested postponement due to scheduling conflicts. The bridge significantly reduces travel distance around the famous Chowdeshwari temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivamogga | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated India's second-longest cable-stayed bridge, the Sigandur Bridge, on Monday. The bridge spans the Sharavathi backwaters, connecting Ambaragodlu and Kalasavalli in Sagara taluk.

The grand inauguration was graced by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, though notably absent were any representatives from the state cabinet, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah had previously requested a postponement of the event due to scheduling conflicts. The Chief Minister highlighted the need for better communication between state and national bodies to prevent such overlaps in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

