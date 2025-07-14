Left Menu

Air India Crash: Preliminary Findings Leave Room for Questions

The preliminary report on the Air India AI171 crash has not identified a specific cause, leaving more questions than answers. Air India's CEO confirmed no mechanical issues were found and urged against premature conclusions as investigations are ongoing. The crash killed 260 people, sparking widespread speculation.

The recent preliminary report on the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 has sparked both clarity and further questions, according to the airline's CEO, Campbell Wilson. The report, which aimed to uncover the reasons behind the fateful accident on June 12, tragically resulting in 260 casualties, did not pinpoint a definite cause.

Wilson emphasized there were no mechanical discrepancies or maintenance lapses discovered and stressed the importance of avoiding hasty conclusions. He reassured staff that the Boeing 787 fleet had undergone fresh inspections, all aircraft being deemed fit for service, earning regulatory approval from the DGCA.

Amid swirling speculation and headlines seeking answers, Air India remains focused on assisting affected families and maintaining safe air travel operations. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's findings are awaited to provide more comprehensive insights as the case develops.

