Left Menu

Pilot Controversy Amid Air India Crash Investigation

Amid ongoing investigations into the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad, aviation expert Captain Mohan Ranganathan suggests human error was the primary cause. As pilots' associations defend the crew's actions, concerns arise over transparency in the preliminary Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau report, urging further exploration before conclusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:10 IST
Pilot Controversy Amid Air India Crash Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid controversies surrounding the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad last month, aviation expert Captain Mohan Ranganathan pointed fingers at human error as the accident's prime cause. His assertion comes in the wake of the pilots' associations expressing worries over premature speculation attributing the crash to pilot error.

The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has defended the crew's actions, emphasizing they adhered to their training despite adverse conditions. Ranganathan, analyzing the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), highlighted the manual mishandling of fuel switches as pivotal, dismissing mechanical or software issues.

Ranganathan criticized the AAIB report for its lack of transparency, arguing it leaves room for multiple interpretations. As investigations continue, the civil aviation ministry urges restraint from drawing conclusions until the final report, while pilots condemn unfounded allegations of pilot suicide.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025