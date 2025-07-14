Left Menu

Tensions Erupt Over Sigandur Bridge Inauguration in Karnataka

The inauguration of India's second-longest cable-stayed Sigandur Bridge in Karnataka was overshadowed by a political spat. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused Union Minister Nitin Gadkari of neglecting protocol, claiming he was not properly invited. Gadkari countered with evidence of invitations. The event was boycotted by state ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivamogga | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The unveiling of the Sigandur Bridge in Karnataka took a contentious turn as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet boycotted the event, alleging protocol breaches. Accusations flew as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari rebutted claims of improper invitations.

On 'X', Gadkari shared official correspondences, countering Siddaramaiah's protestations of not being informed. The CM remained firm, asserting inadequate consultation ahead of the ceremony.

This political standoff prompted reactions from several quarters, criticizing the perceived insult to the people of Karnataka, and underscored ongoing frictions between the state and central governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

