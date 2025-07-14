Tensions Erupt Over Sigandur Bridge Inauguration in Karnataka

The unveiling of the Sigandur Bridge in Karnataka took a contentious turn as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet boycotted the event, alleging protocol breaches. Accusations flew as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari rebutted claims of improper invitations.

On 'X', Gadkari shared official correspondences, countering Siddaramaiah's protestations of not being informed. The CM remained firm, asserting inadequate consultation ahead of the ceremony.

This political standoff prompted reactions from several quarters, criticizing the perceived insult to the people of Karnataka, and underscored ongoing frictions between the state and central governments.

