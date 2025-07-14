Left Menu

Spearheading Workforce Growth: The ELI Scheme's Impact

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the need for coordination between labor and industry to boost the nation's workforce and economy. During a high-level meeting on the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme, strategies were discussed for its effective implementation to create jobs and ensure sustainable economic growth.

  • India

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the crucial collaboration required between labor and industry to advance the nation's workforce and economy. He stressed this point at a high-level meeting focused on the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme (ELI), which aims to stimulate job creation and economic activity.

The meeting, attended by state labor and industry ministers, aimed to outline implementation strategies and ensure seamless cooperation for the scheme's success. Mandaviya assured that the procedural aspects have been simplified to facilitate wider participation.

Emphasizing the scheme's potential, Mandaviya indicated that the ELI, succeeding the PLI plan, aims to make 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' a reality by supporting employers financially to foster youth employment. Highlighting KLEMS data, he noted significant employment growth due to robust sectoral progress, advocating for continued advancement through ELI.

