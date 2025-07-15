Tariff Tensions: The Growing Divide Over Mexican Tomatoes

The US has imposed a 17% duty on fresh Mexican tomatoes starting Monday, following unsuccessful negotiations to prevent the tariff. The move aims to revitalize the waning American tomato industry, ensuring that US consumers eat domestically grown produce. Mexico, currently responsible for supplying 70% of the US tomato market, faces significant trade barriers.

Opponents of the tariff, including American businesses cultivating tomatoes in Mexico, argue that this duty will inflate tomato prices for US buyers. Back in April, the Commerce Department ended a 2019 resolution with Mexico that addressed alleged tomato dumping — selling at unfairly low prices. Previously, agreements between the two nations had managed to circumvent such duties.

In justifying their withdrawal, the Commerce Department cited overwhelming input from US growers seeking strengthened defenses against Mexican imports. However, influential organizations like the US Chamber of Commerce and National Restaurant Association expressed concerns about potential retaliatory actions that could harm broader US markets, stressing the economic importance of the cross-border tomato trade to US employment and revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)