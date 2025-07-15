China's Natural Disasters Inflict Heavy Economic Toll in 2025

China has suffered significant economic losses amounting to 54.11 billion yuan in the first half of 2025 due to various natural disasters. The country's Ministry of Emergency Response reported these figures on Tuesday.

The calamities resulted in tragic consequences, with 307 people either confirmed dead or missing. This toll alongside the substantial damage to crops affecting 2.18 million hectares paints a grim picture of the impact on the nation's agricultural sector.

Amid these challenges, the nation continues to grapple with recovery efforts as authorities strive to mitigate further impacts. The exchange rate at the time was noted as $1 equating to 7.1709 Chinese yuan renminbi.

(With inputs from agencies.)