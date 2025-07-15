China's Economy Shows Resilience Amid US Tariffs

China's economy demonstrated unexpected resilience in the second quarter, expanding by 5.2% amid ongoing pressures from U.S. tariffs. This growth rate slightly exceeded economists' expectations, leading to mixed reactions in financial markets.

Despite industrial output surpassing forecasts, retail sales and investment struggled, heightening concerns among investors and analysts about future economic stability. Analysts suggest that while China's policymakers are pleased with the current growth, they remain wary of intensifying headwinds, particularly in the property sector.

With China averaging a 5.3% GDP growth for the first half of the year, experts predict incremental policy adjustments rather than broad stimuli. As the country braces for potential economic challenges, attention turns to upcoming political meetings that may shape fiscal strategies.