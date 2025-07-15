Left Menu

China's Economy Shows Resilience Amid US Tariffs

China's economy expanded by 5.2% in Q2, slightly surpassing expectations despite U.S. tariffs. Analysts forecast limited stimulus due to steady growth, but caution against potential challenges tied to trade tensions and a weakened property sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:28 IST
China's Economy Shows Resilience Amid US Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's economy demonstrated unexpected resilience in the second quarter, expanding by 5.2% amid ongoing pressures from U.S. tariffs. This growth rate slightly exceeded economists' expectations, leading to mixed reactions in financial markets.

Despite industrial output surpassing forecasts, retail sales and investment struggled, heightening concerns among investors and analysts about future economic stability. Analysts suggest that while China's policymakers are pleased with the current growth, they remain wary of intensifying headwinds, particularly in the property sector.

With China averaging a 5.3% GDP growth for the first half of the year, experts predict incremental policy adjustments rather than broad stimuli. As the country braces for potential economic challenges, attention turns to upcoming political meetings that may shape fiscal strategies.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025