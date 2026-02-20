Legalizing Abuse: The Global Precedent Set by Taliban's Shocking Move

The Population Foundation of India (PFI) has issued a strong condemnation following reports that the Taliban has legitimized domestic violence, provided it does not lead to 'broken bones'. This alarming development is seen as a formal acceptance of abuse and a threat to the progress of women's rights worldwide.

Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of PFI, criticized the Taliban's approach, pointing out its systematic undermining of women's rights to education, livelihood, and autonomy. She emphasized that the new legal framework not only shackles women but also strips them of their freedom and access to unbiased justice.

The PFI's statement highlights the broader issue of violence against women being minimized globally, thus endangering women's safety and dignity. It calls for coordinated international efforts to tackle this issue and stresses that redefining violence under specific conditions undermines women's autonomy and dignity.

