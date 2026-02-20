Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Child's Death in Delhi Park Highlights Mental Health Crisis

A 30-year-old woman, reportedly suffering from depression, allegedly choked her young nephew to death in a Delhi park. Despite rescue attempts, the child was declared dead at a hospital. The incident has prompted legal action and further investigations into the motive behind this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:27 IST
A horrifying incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Mukherji Nagar where a young child lost his life in a tragic turn of events.

A 30-year-old woman, suffering from depression, allegedly choked her one-year-nine-month-old nephew to death in a local park. Witnesses reported she had brought the child there to play.

The local police have commenced an investigation, and legal actions are being pursued. Mental health awareness and support become crucial discussing points in light of this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

