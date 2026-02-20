Tragic Incident: Child's Death in Delhi Park Highlights Mental Health Crisis

A horrifying incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Mukherji Nagar where a young child lost his life in a tragic turn of events.

A 30-year-old woman, suffering from depression, allegedly choked her one-year-nine-month-old nephew to death in a local park. Witnesses reported she had brought the child there to play.

The local police have commenced an investigation, and legal actions are being pursued. Mental health awareness and support become crucial discussing points in light of this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)