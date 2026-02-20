Trump Contemplates Limited Strike on Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he is contemplating a limited military strike on Iran. This consideration is aimed at pressuring Iran into negotiating a deal regarding its nuclear program, although no further details have been provided by the president.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a potential escalation of tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is weighing a limited military strike on Iran.
During a briefing at the White House, Trump stated that such a move aims to bring Iran to the negotiating table over its nuclear ambitions.
However, the president offered no additional details about the possible military action or its scope.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- military
- strike
- nuclear
- deal
- White House
- negotiation
- tensions
- limited strike
ALSO READ
Trump's Trade Triumph: India Deal On Amidst Supreme Court Ruling
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and U.S. in Tense Nuclear Negotiations
Trump Urges Iran Towards Fair Deal Amid Tensions
Boosting Indian Industry: Nitin Nabin Highlights Trade Deals and Budget Impact
Trump Weighs Limited Strikes Amid Iran Nuclear Negotiations