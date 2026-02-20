Left Menu

Trump Contemplates Limited Strike on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he is contemplating a limited military strike on Iran. This consideration is aimed at pressuring Iran into negotiating a deal regarding its nuclear program, although no further details have been provided by the president.

In a potential escalation of tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is weighing a limited military strike on Iran.

During a briefing at the White House, Trump stated that such a move aims to bring Iran to the negotiating table over its nuclear ambitions.

However, the president offered no additional details about the possible military action or its scope.

