Unruly Passengers Deplane SpiceJet Flight

Two passengers were offloaded from a SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport after attempting to forcibly enter the cockpit. The flight, heading to Mumbai, was delayed due to the disruption. SpiceJet stated that despite numerous requests, the passengers refused to comply, resulting in their removal and handover to authorities.

Updated: 15-07-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:55 IST
In a disruptive incident at Delhi airport on Monday, two passengers were offloaded from a SpiceJet flight after trying to forcefully enter the cockpit while the aircraft was taxiing.

The Delhi to Mumbai flight was delayed as a result, returning to the bay before the passengers were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

SpiceJet reported that despite repeated requests from the crew and other passengers, the individuals refused to return to their seats, eventually leading to their removal from flight SG 9282, which departed nearly seven hours late.

