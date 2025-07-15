Unruly Passengers Deplane SpiceJet Flight

In a disruptive incident at Delhi airport on Monday, two passengers were offloaded from a SpiceJet flight after trying to forcefully enter the cockpit while the aircraft was taxiing.

The Delhi to Mumbai flight was delayed as a result, returning to the bay before the passengers were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

SpiceJet reported that despite repeated requests from the crew and other passengers, the individuals refused to return to their seats, eventually leading to their removal from flight SG 9282, which departed nearly seven hours late.

(With inputs from agencies.)