Record Low Inflation Marks Major Achievement for Modi Government

Retail inflation in India has declined to a six-year low of 2.1% in June. The BJP praised the Modi government's economic management, contrasting it with the UPA's higher inflation rates. Under Modi, average inflation stands at 5.1%, below the UPA's 8.1%. Lower food prices and a favorable monsoon contributed to this achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Retail inflation in India dipped to a striking six-year low of 2.1% in June, marking a significant economic achievement for the Modi government. The BJP has commended this development, contrasting it with the Congress-led UPA's era of higher inflation rates.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT department, emphasized that during the UPA's tenure between January 2012 and April 2014, retail inflation surpassed nine percent in 22 of the 28 months, occasionally breaching double digits. In comparison, the current administration has maintained it under five percent without surpassing eight percent.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) confirmed the promising figures, pointing to the reduced prices of food items driven by a robust monsoon. The declining inflation is nearing the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone, further solidifying India's economic stability under the current government's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

