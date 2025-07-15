India's Front-of-Pack Nutrition Label Initiative: A Step Towards Healthier Choices

The Supreme Court of India has mandated the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to roll out front-of-pack nutrition labels on packaged foods. This decision was shared on social media platform 'X' by Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, who also serves as the chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation.

Deora highlighted that the Supreme Court's directive is a crucial step for FSSAI to implement simple labeling, paving the way for Indian consumers to make informed food choices and combatting the nation's obesity crisis. He notably recommended studying Singapore's A-to-D Nutri-Grade system for effective implementation.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has proposed new measures, such as sugar and oil boards, to promote healthier dietary habits. These initiatives aim to address obesity by regulating unhealthy foods, extending beyond multinational products to traditional Indian snacks. The strategy forms part of broader national efforts to curb non-communicable diseases through sustainable dietary changes.