Left Menu

India's Front-of-Pack Nutrition Label Initiative: A Step Towards Healthier Choices

The Supreme Court of India has instructed FSSAI to implement front-of-pack nutrition labels on packaged foods. This initiative aims to combat rising obesity by empowering consumers with clear dietary information, as recommended by MP Milind Deora. The Union Health Ministry is also promoting awareness through sugar and oil boards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:36 IST
India's Front-of-Pack Nutrition Label Initiative: A Step Towards Healthier Choices
Representative Image (Photo/X@milinddeora). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has mandated the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to roll out front-of-pack nutrition labels on packaged foods. This decision was shared on social media platform 'X' by Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, who also serves as the chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation.

Deora highlighted that the Supreme Court's directive is a crucial step for FSSAI to implement simple labeling, paving the way for Indian consumers to make informed food choices and combatting the nation's obesity crisis. He notably recommended studying Singapore's A-to-D Nutri-Grade system for effective implementation.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has proposed new measures, such as sugar and oil boards, to promote healthier dietary habits. These initiatives aim to address obesity by regulating unhealthy foods, extending beyond multinational products to traditional Indian snacks. The strategy forms part of broader national efforts to curb non-communicable diseases through sustainable dietary changes.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025