Kia Unveils Carens Clavis EV: India's Locally Produced Electric Marvel

Kia India has taken a significant step in its electric vehicle journey by launching the Carens Clavis EV, its first electric model produced locally. This move marks a milestone for Kia, which already imports two other electric models, EV6 and EV9, for the Indian market.

The Carens Clavis EV will be manufactured at Kia's Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the company's commitment to expanding its electric vehicle operations in India. Kia India's MD and CEO, Gwanggu Lee, expressed pride in bringing Kia's global EV expertise to the nation, highlighting the Carens Clavis EV as a pivotal element of this strategy.

The new model is built on Kia's established global EV technology and offers two battery options. It supports fast charging and boasts over 20 autonomous driving features. With an impressive range and competitive pricing, the Carens Clavis EV is poised to cater to ambitious, modern Indian families.