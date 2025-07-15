Gadkari's New Measures for Enhancing Highway Project Standards
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced penalties for consultants failing to follow procedures in creating detailed project reports (DPRs) for road projects. Highlighting quality concerns, he revealed a new rating system for consultants. He also emphasized using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for socio-economic development.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that consultants failing to adhere to proper procedures while crafting detailed project reports (DPRs) for highways will face penalties.
DPRs serve as comprehensive blueprints for road construction projects, detailing all necessary technical, financial, and logistical elements for execution. Gadkari criticized the current low quality of such reports in India, as well as subpar contractor performance.
He unveiled a new rating system to evaluate DPR consultants' effectiveness, offering rewards for quality work while penalizing inadequacy. Gadkari also highlighted the need for socio-economic audits of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, urging their use to aid the country's economically and socially disadvantaged in sectors like education, agriculture, and health.
