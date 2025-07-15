Left Menu

India's Energy Outlook: Abundant Resources Amid Global Geopolitical Tensions

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assures abundant global energy resources despite geopolitical tensions affecting crude oil prices. Emphasizing India's growing participation in global energy forums, Puri highlights progress in domestic exploration and potential geothermal partnerships, while noting India's significant energy platform expansion to include diverse energy sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:13 IST
India's Energy Outlook: Abundant Resources Amid Global Geopolitical Tensions
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has underscored the availability of sufficient energy resources worldwide, even amid geopolitical tensions that historically influence crude oil prices.

Addressing a national seminar organised by the Council for Social Development, Puri tackled concerns surrounding energy security in the face of global uncertainties. He noted, 'There are various factors affecting crude prices. While military conflicts can drive prices, we've seen them stabilize between $65 and $70 per barrel.' Puri reassured that energy resources remain plentiful globally.

Puri highlighted India's growing influence in global energy forums, emphasizing the nation's debut participation in the OPEC seminar. 'Given our status as one of the largest crude oil consumers globally, it is fitting for us to engage,' he stated. The minister recently concluded a fruitful visit to Austria, Iceland, and Norway, aiming to fortify energy partnerships and explore new sector opportunities.

During his Iceland visit, Puri stressed the potential for geothermal energy collaboration, underscoring ongoing partnerships with the country. 'Iceland excels in geothermal energy, and engaging with their private sector helps pinpoint future cooperative efforts,' he said. Puri is keen on integrating geothermal energy into India's portfolio via the India Energy Week platform.

Puri praised India Energy Week's rapid expansion, marking it the second-largest global energy platform after Abu Dhabi's ADIPEC. Unlike ADIPEC's oil and gas focus, India Energy Week caters to various energy forms, including biofuels and green hydrogen. Puri announced plans to expand into geothermal energy, citing significant domestic exploratory progress, with ONGC drilling a record 500 wells.

'We are increasing well drilling activities,' Puri noted, explaining the regulatory standards requiring discoveries to be reported to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons. He shared further about the costly yet promising exploration activities, drawing parallels with Guyana's $100 million per well endeavors before their successful find.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025