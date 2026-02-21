Four Arrested Following Daring Jewel Heist in Assam

Four individuals were apprehended in connection with an audacious armed robbery at a jewellery outlet in Barpeta district, Assam, police authorities disclosed on Saturday.

The brazen heist occurred on Friday afternoon in the town of Barpeta Road, where five robbers allegedly accosted staff and patrons with firearms, according to store manager Dimpal Talukdar. The criminals restrained staff members by tying their hands and covering their mouths, with some employees suffering minor injuries.

Approximately Rs 25 crore in jewellery and cash was reported stolen. Police revealed that four individuals have been detained from the neighbouring Goalpara district in relation to the crime and have been brought in for questioning.

