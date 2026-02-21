Vikas Coal Secures 15-Year License to Operate Strategic Jalna Dry Port
Vikas Coal and Minerals Pvt. Ltd will operate the Jalna Dry Port for 15 years after winning the bid from the National Highway Authority. Inaugurated in March 2024 and spanning 400 acres, the facility serves as a Multi-Modal Logistics Park and boosts centralised freight consolidation along major transport routes.
Nagpur's Vikas Coal and Minerals Pvt. Ltd has clinched a 15-year contract to manage the Jalna Dry Port, confirmed a senior official of the National Highway Authority. The dry port, inaugurated in March 2024, covers nearly 400 acres and functions as a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP).
Strategically located near the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, the facility is part of the 35 MMLPs under the Bharatmala Pariyojana project, aiming to cut logistical costs from 14% to less than 10% of GDP. The project, initially approved in 2014, faced delays but is now set to operationalize shortly.
Vikas Coal will pay Rs 1.5 crore annually to the MMLP entity. Key features include a dedicated railway line and customs clearance for imports and exports. The Jalna Dry Port has also been granted customs port status, facilitating enhanced import-export operations across Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
