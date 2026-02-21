Vikas Coal Secures 15-Year License to Operate Strategic Jalna Dry Port

Nagpur's Vikas Coal and Minerals Pvt. Ltd has clinched a 15-year contract to manage the Jalna Dry Port, confirmed a senior official of the National Highway Authority. The dry port, inaugurated in March 2024, covers nearly 400 acres and functions as a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP).

Strategically located near the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, the facility is part of the 35 MMLPs under the Bharatmala Pariyojana project, aiming to cut logistical costs from 14% to less than 10% of GDP. The project, initially approved in 2014, faced delays but is now set to operationalize shortly.

Vikas Coal will pay Rs 1.5 crore annually to the MMLP entity. Key features include a dedicated railway line and customs clearance for imports and exports. The Jalna Dry Port has also been granted customs port status, facilitating enhanced import-export operations across Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)