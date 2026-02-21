Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Factory Fire in Mujesar Claims More Lives

A tragic factory fire in Mujesar has claimed four lives, including a fire personnel and a probationer sub-inspector. The incident has led to a comprehensive investigation with cases filed against the factory owners. Many of the injured are still receiving medical attention in hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Factory Fire in Mujesar Claims More Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire in Mujesar's industrial sector has claimed the lives of four people, including a sub-inspector and a fire brigade employee. The fire initially broke out on February 16, escalating the casualty toll as injuries succumbed to their wounds over time.

The latest victims include Bhavichand, a fire brigade worker, and Ravi Kumar, a probationer sub-inspector, who died while receiving treatment in Delhi. Earlier, the factory owner's son, Abhishek Monga, and a worker, Pradeep, had succumbed to their injuries.

The disaster, affecting Kalkaji Lubricants and Shiv Steel Company, resulted in 37 injuries. Legal actions are underway against the factory owners for negligence, with a seven-member investigation team already probing the incident. Others injured are still being treated medically, officials report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

 India
2
Race Against Time: French Alps Winter Olympics 2030

Race Against Time: French Alps Winter Olympics 2030

 Global
3
BJP Condemns Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit, Alleging Treason

BJP Condemns Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit, Alleging Treason

 India
4
EU Prepares 'Trade Bazooka' to Counter U.S. Tariffs

EU Prepares 'Trade Bazooka' to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026