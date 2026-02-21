Tragedy Strikes: Factory Fire in Mujesar Claims More Lives

A devastating fire in Mujesar's industrial sector has claimed the lives of four people, including a sub-inspector and a fire brigade employee. The fire initially broke out on February 16, escalating the casualty toll as injuries succumbed to their wounds over time.

The latest victims include Bhavichand, a fire brigade worker, and Ravi Kumar, a probationer sub-inspector, who died while receiving treatment in Delhi. Earlier, the factory owner's son, Abhishek Monga, and a worker, Pradeep, had succumbed to their injuries.

The disaster, affecting Kalkaji Lubricants and Shiv Steel Company, resulted in 37 injuries. Legal actions are underway against the factory owners for negligence, with a seven-member investigation team already probing the incident. Others injured are still being treated medically, officials report.

(With inputs from agencies.)