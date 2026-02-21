Tribute to Vungzagin Valte: Manipur's Beacon of Leadership

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday expressed profound grief over the death of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte. Valte succumbed to injuries sustained during 2023's ethnic violence after a prolonged medical battle in New Delhi.

Valte was an unwavering public servant, working tirelessly to uplift Manipur's communities. His leadership extended beyond the Thanlon constituency, affecting lives across the state. His loss leaves a substantial void, rendering his contributions and character deeply missed.

The MLA, who had a history of political service since election in 2012, fell victim to a mob attack in May 2023. Despite treatment, his health deteriorated, leading to his demise. Chief Minister Singh highlighted Valte's dedication, calling him a pillar of strength for Manipur's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)