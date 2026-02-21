Left Menu

Tribute to Vungzagin Valte: Manipur's Beacon of Leadership

Vungzagin Valte, a dedicated BJP MLA from Manipur's Thanlon assembly constituency, passed away following injuries sustained during 2023's ethnic violence. Known for his commitment to local welfare and development, Valte's passing is mourned as a significant loss to both his community and the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:10 IST
Tribute to Vungzagin Valte: Manipur's Beacon of Leadership
Vungzagin Valte
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday expressed profound grief over the death of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte. Valte succumbed to injuries sustained during 2023's ethnic violence after a prolonged medical battle in New Delhi.

Valte was an unwavering public servant, working tirelessly to uplift Manipur's communities. His leadership extended beyond the Thanlon constituency, affecting lives across the state. His loss leaves a substantial void, rendering his contributions and character deeply missed.

The MLA, who had a history of political service since election in 2012, fell victim to a mob attack in May 2023. Despite treatment, his health deteriorated, leading to his demise. Chief Minister Singh highlighted Valte's dedication, calling him a pillar of strength for Manipur's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's Conservatives Push for Social Media Ban: A New Wave of Digital Regulation

Germany's Conservatives Push for Social Media Ban: A New Wave of Digital Reg...

 Global
2
Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

 India
3
Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

 India
4
Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026