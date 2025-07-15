India's Steady Export Balance Amidst Fluctuating Trade Conditions
India's exports held steady at USD 35.14 billion in June, experiencing minimal change from the prior year. The trade deficit for the month was USD 18.78 billion, as imports fell by 3.71%. Over the April-June quarter, exports inched up by 1.92%, while imports increased by 4.24%.
India's export figures demonstrated resilience in June, maintaining a steady pace at USD 35.14 billion compared to last year's USD 35.16 billion, according to figures released by the government on Tuesday.
The trade deficit for the month stood at USD 18.78 billion, as imports decreased by 3.71% year-on-year, totaling USD 53.92 billion. This contraction in imports indicates shifts in market dynamics and demand.
In the broader picture, for the quarter spanning April to June 2025-26, exports showed a marginal increase of 1.92% to USD 112.17 billion, while imports rose by 4.24% to a total of USD 179.44 billion, reflecting nuanced trade activity.
