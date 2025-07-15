Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Awaited U.S. Inflation Data

In a notable shift, euro zone government bond yields took a downturn on Tuesday as investors keenly anticipate U.S. inflation data, which could potentially guide the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies going forward.

This awaited data is expected to highlight the impact of tariffs on inflation trends for June, following earlier cooler-than-anticipated figures. Germany's 10-year yields fell 4.5 basis points to 2.69%, marking a reversal from recent peaks, while similar declines were observed in French and Italian yields.

Overall, the euro zone bond market is navigating through the complexities of fiscal spending expectations and European Central Bank rate signals, as the investment community assesses potential shifts in financial policies and yield spreads.

(With inputs from agencies.)