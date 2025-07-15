Left Menu

Vencer Hospital's Robotic Revolution: Transforming Joint Care in Pune

Vencer Hospital in Pune introduces the CORI Robotic System, an imageless platform for joint replacement surgery. This advanced technology reduces radiation risk, shortens recovery times, and enhances surgical precision, making Vencer a premier destination for orthopedic care in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:04 IST
Among Few Hospitals in India Offering the CORI Robotic Joint Replacement System. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vencer Hospital, a burgeoning multispecialty center in Pune, has successfully integrated the CORI Robotic System by Smith & Nephew, USA, marking a significant advancement in joint replacement surgery.

This state-of-the-art, imageless platform does away with the need for high radiation CT scans, ensuring accurate, real-time surgical planning and execution. It sets a new benchmark particularly in knee replacements, offering minimal radiation exposure, reduced blood loss, and shorter hospital stays.

The hospital's orthopedic department, led by Dr. Bhushan Shitole and Dr. Sameer Patil, is at the forefront of this robotic surgery program. They aim to deliver quicker and more precise recovery paths for patients, especially in a city grappling with an increasing number of joint-related issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

