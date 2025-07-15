Vencer Hospital's Robotic Revolution: Transforming Joint Care in Pune

Vencer Hospital, a burgeoning multispecialty center in Pune, has successfully integrated the CORI Robotic System by Smith & Nephew, USA, marking a significant advancement in joint replacement surgery.

This state-of-the-art, imageless platform does away with the need for high radiation CT scans, ensuring accurate, real-time surgical planning and execution. It sets a new benchmark particularly in knee replacements, offering minimal radiation exposure, reduced blood loss, and shorter hospital stays.

The hospital's orthopedic department, led by Dr. Bhushan Shitole and Dr. Sameer Patil, is at the forefront of this robotic surgery program. They aim to deliver quicker and more precise recovery paths for patients, especially in a city grappling with an increasing number of joint-related issues.

