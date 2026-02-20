Uttarakhand Strengthens Court Security Amid Bomb Threats
The Uttarakhand Police has initiated a comprehensive security audit of court buildings across the state after multiple bomb threats. Enhanced measures include morning courtroom searches, strict entry monitoring, deployment of security personnel, bomb disposal inspections, and mock drills to ensure safety and readiness against potential threats.
In response to recent bomb threats, the Uttarakhand Police have mandated a security audit spanning all court buildings statewide. The heightened security measures aim to promptly identify and rectify any vulnerabilities.
Police Headquarters has instructed districts to ensure thorough daily searches of courtrooms before sessions start, while intensifying monitoring of entry and exit points. Deployment of adequate police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, equipped with necessary gear, is required. Identity verification at access points will be strictly enforced, alongside enhanced crowd management strategies.
Security teams have been briefed to maintain vigilance, supported by Bomb Disposal Squads and canine units conducting daily inspections. Quick Reaction Teams and Anti-Terrorism Squad units will remain stationed at court complexes to thwart potential terror threats. Additional preparations include continuous CCTV monitoring, regular patrols, and emergency readiness drills, especially after the bomb threat to the Uttarakhand High Court last Thursday.
