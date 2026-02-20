EU Plans 20th Sanctions Package Against Russia
The European Union is preparing to adopt its 20th sanctions package against Russia, with a decision expected on Monday. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas highlighted the effectiveness of existing sanctions on Russia's economy. EU foreign affairs ministers will convene in Brussels to discuss further actions.
- Country:
- Poland
The European Union is set to implement its 20th sanctions package against Russia, as announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. This decision is expected on Monday, following earlier reports that EU envoys could not reach an agreement on the sanctions.
Kallas emphasized the impact of existing sanctions, stating that they are significantly weakening Russia's economy. She also highlighted that each new measure imposes further restrictions, diminishing Russia's capacity to sustain its military efforts.
EU foreign affairs ministers will gather in Brussels to deliberate on the new sanctions package, among other important issues, underscoring the EU's ongoing commitment to countering Russia's actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Fishermen: Digital Access to India's Blue Economy
Arunachal Pradesh: From Frontier Economy to Vibrant Powerhouse
Haryana's Vision for a Stronger Democracy and a Trillion-Dollar Economy by 2047
Empowering Women and Bolstering Local Economy: Vaishno Devi Shrine's New Initiative
AI Disruption: Young Graduates in Ireland's Tech Economy Face Employment Challenges