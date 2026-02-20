EU Plans 20th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union is set to implement its 20th sanctions package against Russia, as announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. This decision is expected on Monday, following earlier reports that EU envoys could not reach an agreement on the sanctions.

Kallas emphasized the impact of existing sanctions, stating that they are significantly weakening Russia's economy. She also highlighted that each new measure imposes further restrictions, diminishing Russia's capacity to sustain its military efforts.

EU foreign affairs ministers will gather in Brussels to deliberate on the new sanctions package, among other important issues, underscoring the EU's ongoing commitment to countering Russia's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)