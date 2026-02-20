Left Menu

EU Plans 20th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union is preparing to adopt its 20th sanctions package against Russia, with a decision expected on Monday. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas highlighted the effectiveness of existing sanctions on Russia's economy. EU foreign affairs ministers will convene in Brussels to discuss further actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Krakow | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:28 IST
EU Plans 20th Sanctions Package Against Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

The European Union is set to implement its 20th sanctions package against Russia, as announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. This decision is expected on Monday, following earlier reports that EU envoys could not reach an agreement on the sanctions.

Kallas emphasized the impact of existing sanctions, stating that they are significantly weakening Russia's economy. She also highlighted that each new measure imposes further restrictions, diminishing Russia's capacity to sustain its military efforts.

EU foreign affairs ministers will gather in Brussels to deliberate on the new sanctions package, among other important issues, underscoring the EU's ongoing commitment to countering Russia's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

 India
2
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda, reports AP.

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central pla...

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

 Global
4
Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026