UPL Ltd Unifies Crop Protection: A Global Growth Strategy

UPL Ltd plans to integrate its Indian and international crop protection businesses into a single entity to streamline its structure and foster global growth. The merger and demerger strategy aims to create a unified platform, simplify operations, and enhance shareholder value. Completion is anticipated within 12-18 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:27 IST
UPL Ltd, a prominent agro-chemical firm, announced plans to consolidate its crop protection businesses in a move aimed at creating a streamlined and focused global platform.

The integration will merge the Indian and international crop protection businesses, simplifying UPL's structure and potentially increasing shareholder value. The plan was confirmed in a recent regulatory filing.

This strategic initiative is expected to culminate in the formation of UPL 2, an entity that will be listed on the Indian stock exchanges, providing a robust platform for growth with independent management and enhanced capital-raising capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

