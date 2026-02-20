Left Menu

Deadly Night in Delhi: Stabbings and Arrests Shock City

Two separate stabbing incidents, one fatal, occurred in East Delhi, leading to the arrests of three men. The accused allegedly committed the robberies and assaults in isolated areas during evenings and nights. The incidents were linked to the same group, resulting in the death of Lukku Chaudhary.

In a shocking sequence of events, two violent stabbing incidents rocked East Delhi, with one proving fatal. Police revealed that three men have been arrested in connection with the crimes.

According to officials, these men were involved in robbing victims of mobile phones and valuables while wielding sharp-edged weapons. The incidents occurred in isolated areas during the late hours.

Both cases took place around the Patparganj Industrial Area and Pandav Nagar, linked by the same group of assailants. Police have recovered critical evidence, including a knife and mobile phones, as investigations continue.

