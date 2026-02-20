Deadly Night in Delhi: Stabbings and Arrests Shock City

In a shocking sequence of events, two violent stabbing incidents rocked East Delhi, with one proving fatal. Police revealed that three men have been arrested in connection with the crimes.

According to officials, these men were involved in robbing victims of mobile phones and valuables while wielding sharp-edged weapons. The incidents occurred in isolated areas during the late hours.

Both cases took place around the Patparganj Industrial Area and Pandav Nagar, linked by the same group of assailants. Police have recovered critical evidence, including a knife and mobile phones, as investigations continue.

