Fire Scare in Mumbai: Double-Decker Electric Bus Catches Fire

A double-decker electric bus leased by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) caught fire in south Mumbai Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the blaze occurring on route 138 near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus around 9.15 AM, according to officials.

This marks the first fire incident involving double-decker electric buses in the BEST fleet over the past three years. A fire engine quickly arrived at the scene, successfully extinguishing the flames. The bus had been traveling from Bhatia Baug to Backbay Depot when the incident occurred.

Initial investigations suggest that the fire, which erupted near the front left tire's high-voltage battery, may have been caused by the battery pack brushing against a manhole cover on DN Road. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited recently resurfaced this road section. Further investigation is underway.