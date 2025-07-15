India's Renewable Energy Future: Advancements and Ambitions Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized on Tuesday that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is dedicated to pioneering renewable energy technologies, in alignment with Aatmanirbhar Bharat's vision. The MNRE's backing for prominent institutions like NCPRE and IIT Bombay aims to bolster domestic research, minimize dependence on imported technologies, and promote indigenous manufacturing, according to a statement from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Joshi further elaborated that through initiatives such as the Renewable Energy Research & Technology Development (RE-RTD) and R&D funding programs, the MNRE empowers institutions like NCPRE to expedite transitions from laboratory research to market-ready solutions. He noted that NCPRE's endeavors exemplify how public-funded research, when adequately supported by policy, can position India as a frontrunner in the global clean energy sector.

Highlighting the strategic importance of MNRE's support for innovation and commercialization, Joshi encouraged the IIT Bombay-ART PV team to demonstrate commercially that Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells are scalable and profitable. By making advanced technologies accessible to industries, the aim is to enhance efficiency and build a robust innovation ecosystem. This strategy aligns with the overarching goal of the Indian Government under PM Narendra Modi's leadership to set global benchmarks in research and development.

