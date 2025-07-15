New Railway Gateway: Mizoram's Path to Progress

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line is set to link Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, to the national railway network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon inaugurate the route, marking a significant milestone for the region's connectivity. However, the line requires electrification before Vande Bharat trains can operate.

Currently, only diesel engines can traverse the 51.38 km track due to the lack of electrification. Officials aim to inaugurate the line with either the Rajdhani Express or diesel-powered trains, while electrification efforts continue between Badarpur and Sairang.

This new railway promises to highlight Mizoram's scenic beauty, particularly with planned Vistadome coaches, boosting tourism. Future extensions to the Myanmar border are projected to enhance trade and border security, underscoring the strategic importance of the project in the Indo-Pacific region.

