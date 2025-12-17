Prime Minister Modi Receives Ethiopia's Highest Civilian Award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with Ethiopia's highest award, 'The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia,' by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. This prestigious award was presented at a ceremony in Addis Ababa for Modi's leadership and contributions to India-Ethiopia relations, marking a milestone in their partnership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:23 IST
- Country:
- Ethiopia
In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Ethiopia's highest civilian accolade, 'The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia,' by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at a special ceremony in Addis Ababa.
This award recognizes Modi's exceptional role in strengthening Indo-Ethiopian relations and his vision as a global leader.
Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to his Ethiopian counterpart and highlighted the enduring educational ties between the two nations, pledging continued cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Ethiopia
- award
- Nishan
- global leadership
- India-Ethiopia
- Abiy Ahmed
- partnership
- education
- ceremony