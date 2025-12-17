Prime Minister Modi Receives Ethiopia's Highest Civilian Award

In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Ethiopia's highest civilian accolade, 'The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia,' by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at a special ceremony in Addis Ababa.

This award recognizes Modi's exceptional role in strengthening Indo-Ethiopian relations and his vision as a global leader.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to his Ethiopian counterpart and highlighted the enduring educational ties between the two nations, pledging continued cooperation.

