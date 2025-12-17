Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Receives Ethiopia's Highest Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with Ethiopia's highest award, 'The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia,' by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. This prestigious award was presented at a ceremony in Addis Ababa for Modi's leadership and contributions to India-Ethiopia relations, marking a milestone in their partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:23 IST
Prime Minister Modi Receives Ethiopia's Highest Civilian Award
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Ethiopia's highest civilian accolade, 'The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia,' by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at a special ceremony in Addis Ababa.

This award recognizes Modi's exceptional role in strengthening Indo-Ethiopian relations and his vision as a global leader.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to his Ethiopian counterpart and highlighted the enduring educational ties between the two nations, pledging continued cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025